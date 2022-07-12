The Twelfth 2022: Castlecaulfield demonstration in pictures

Orange brethren from the Districts of Killyman, Stewartstown, Cookstown, Pomeroy, Coagh and Benburb, accompanied by local women’s and junior lodges, joined the host district Castlecaulfield along with upwards of 70 lodges and more than 50 bands.

The district last hosted the Twelfth celebrations in 2013 and were due to host again seven years later in 2020, but this wasn’t possible due to the Covid-19 pandemic.