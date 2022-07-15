The Twelfth 2022: Portadown lodges and bands on parade in pictures

Included in the morning’s proceedings was the laying of a wreath at the war memorial.
Photographer Tony Hendron was on hand to capture some of those who took part in the parade.
Some of the images have been cropped for this online gallery.
1.
Members of Edgarstown Accordion Band pictured before the parade on Tuesday. PT28-202.
2.
Lol 31 members, Victor Fleming and Ashley Pepper. PT28-203.
3.
Ready for the road on the Twelfth are Eric Armstrong (6) and Henry Logan (7). PT28-207.
4.
Members of LOL 18 including four generations of the Wells Family. Included from left are, Leslie Wells, Nigel Wells, Lily Mullan (8), Lee Mullan, Luke Mullan (1) and Ryan Wells. PT28-209.