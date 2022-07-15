Loading...
Nigel Wells of LOL18 with grandson Luke (1). PT28-206.

The Twelfth 2022: Portadown lodges and bands on parade in pictures

Portadown enjoyed its own Twelfth parade on Tuesday morning as lodges and bands stepped out through the town before heading off to the demonstration in Armagh.

By Valerie Martin
Friday, 15th July 2022, 12:05 pm

Included in the morning’s proceedings was the laying of a wreath at the war memorial.

Photographer Tony Hendron was on hand to capture some of those who took part in the parade.

Some of the images have been cropped for this online gallery.

1.

Members of Edgarstown Accordion Band pictured before the parade on Tuesday. PT28-202.

2.

Lol 31 members, Victor Fleming and Ashley Pepper. PT28-203.

3.

Ready for the road on the Twelfth are Eric Armstrong (6) and Henry Logan (7). PT28-207.

4.

Members of LOL 18 including four generations of the Wells Family. Included from left are, Leslie Wells, Nigel Wells, Lily Mullan (8), Lee Mullan, Luke Mullan (1) and Ryan Wells. PT28-209.

