The Twelfth 2022: Which bands are taking part in East Antrim parade, what time does it start and what route will it take?

This is the first time the parade has been held in the county town since 2010 and hosts Antrim District LOL No 13 are looking forward to the day which will be the first time their new bannerette has had an outing.

A spokesperson said: “Antrim District LOL 13 looks forward to hosting the East Antrim Combine 12th July demonstration and extend a warm welcome to all visiting lodges and bands.”

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The parade will bring together members of 68 lodges from the districts of Antrim, Carnmoney, Carrickfergus, Cloughfern, Killead, Larne, Randalstown, Sixmilewater and Staffordstown.

These three eye-catching dogs led the Constable Anderson Memorial Band during the Twelfth demonstration in Larne in 2021. Picture: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker

What is the parade route?

The parade is die to leave Fountain Hill at 11am and take the following route to the demonstration field:

Fountain Street

Church Street

Marisa,Abby and Doop McManus pictured as the Twelfth parade passes through Ballyclare town in 2018. Picture: Arthur Allison.

High Street

Market Square

Dublin Road

Randalstown Road

An acrobatic display from the young leader of the Constable Anderson Memorial Band during the Twelfth demonstration in Larne in 2021. Picture: Stephen Davison.

Castle Road

Which bands are taking part?

According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are expected:

Clyde Valley Flute Band

Constable N Anderson Memorial Flute Band Auld Boys

Magheramorne Silver Band

Ballyboley Pipe Band

Killyglen Accordion Band

McMaster Memorial Accordion Band

Ballyclare Protestant Boys

Cairncastle Flute Band

Larne Harbour LOL 766 Accordion Band

Constable Norman Anderson Memorial Flute Band

County Flute Band

Dummigans Accordian Band

Major Sinclair Memorial Pipe Band

Ballymena True Blues Flute Band

Sir George White Memorial Flute Band

Ballycraigy Sons of Ulster

Steeple Defenders Flute Band

Steeple Veterans Flute Band

Ladyhill Flute Band

Ayr Protestant Boys

Queen Elizabeth Accordion

Staffordshire Accordion Band

Whitewell Tartan Flute Band

Provan Flute Band

Ulster Grenadiers Flute Band

Pride of Greenisland Flute Band

Star of Knockagh Accordion Band

Larkhall Purple Heroes Flute Band

Monkstown Old Boys Flute Band

Sir Henry Inglesbys Fife & Drum

Randalstown Sons Of Ulster

Rathcoole Sons of Kai Flute Band

Carrick Defenders

CYC Old Boys

Black Skull Fife & Drum Corps Flute Band

Burnside Sons of Ulster Flute Band

Newtownabbey 1st Accordion Band

Roughfort Flute Band