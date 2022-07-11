The Twelfth 2022: Which bands are taking part in East Antrim parade, what time does it start and what route will it take?

This is the first time the parade has been held in the county town since 2010 and hosts Antrim District LOL No 13 are looking forward to the day which will be the first time their new bannerette has had an outing.
A spokesperson said: “Antrim District LOL 13 looks forward to hosting the East Antrim Combine 12th July demonstration and extend a warm welcome to all visiting lodges and bands.”
The parade will bring together members of 68 lodges from the districts of Antrim, Carnmoney, Carrickfergus, Cloughfern, Killead, Larne, Randalstown, Sixmilewater and Staffordstown.
What is the parade route?
The parade is die to leave Fountain Hill at 11am and take the following route to the demonstration field:
Fountain Street
Church Street
High Street
Market Square
Dublin Road
Randalstown Road
Castle Road
Which bands are taking part?
According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are expected:
Clyde Valley Flute Band
Constable N Anderson Memorial Flute Band Auld Boys
Magheramorne Silver Band
Ballyboley Pipe Band
Killyglen Accordion Band
McMaster Memorial Accordion Band
Ballyclare Protestant Boys
Cairncastle Flute Band
Larne Harbour LOL 766 Accordion Band
Constable Norman Anderson Memorial Flute Band
County Flute Band
Dummigans Accordian Band
Major Sinclair Memorial Pipe Band
Ballymena True Blues Flute Band
Sir George White Memorial Flute Band
Ballycraigy Sons of Ulster
Steeple Defenders Flute Band
Steeple Veterans Flute Band
Ladyhill Flute Band
Ayr Protestant Boys
Queen Elizabeth Accordion
Staffordshire Accordion Band
Whitewell Tartan Flute Band
Provan Flute Band
Ulster Grenadiers Flute Band
Pride of Greenisland Flute Band
Star of Knockagh Accordion Band
Larkhall Purple Heroes Flute Band
Monkstown Old Boys Flute Band
Sir Henry Inglesbys Fife & Drum
Randalstown Sons Of Ulster
Rathcoole Sons of Kai Flute Band
Carrick Defenders
CYC Old Boys
Black Skull Fife & Drum Corps Flute Band
Burnside Sons of Ulster Flute Band
Newtownabbey 1st Accordion Band
Roughfort Flute Band
The return parade is expected to set off at 4pm from the field, heading along Randalstown Road, Dublin Road, Castle Way, Fountain Street and back to Fountain Hill.