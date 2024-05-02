Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A total of 18 locations are to host the processions to mark the 334th anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.

The latest edition of the Orange Standard reported that preparations are ‘at an advanced stage’ for the biggest day in the parading calendar, with hundreds of thousands of people expected to participate or spectate in what is seen as one of the largest annual festivals in Europe.

"The iconic County Antrim coastal town of Carrickfergus, with its castle and historic links to King William III, is among the venues for this year’s Twelfth of July celebrations,” the publication revealed.

Enjoying a bird's eye view of the proceedings in Lurgan. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Thousands of Orangemen, women and juniors – accompanied by around 600 marching bands of all types – will be on parade at the various locations.

The Co Armagh demonstration, which will be held in the village of Killylea this year, is firmly established as the largest Orange gathering in the world.

Belfast hosts the longest Twelfth parade on the day, with participants walking more than six miles to ‘the field’. A large contingent of Scottish visitors travel to take part in the Belfast parade, which is to be live streamed on YouTube.

Belfast and Ballymena are the only venues where Twelfth demonstrations take place annually.

Where will the 2024 Twelfth demonstrations be held?

The 18 demonstrations on Friday, July 12 will be hosted in:

Newtownstewart

Benburb

Ballygawley

Newtownards

Ballynahinch

Annalong

Gilford

Ballymena

Broughshane

Carrickfergus

Cloughmills

Derriaghy

Ahoghill

Belfast

Killylea

Londonderry

Moneymore

Irvinestown.