The Wee Village, an interactive children's play centre in Doagh, is celebrating its 15,000th 'wee one' visit since launching three years ago.

Owner Victoria Nichols, who grew up in Ballyclare and is the visionary behind The Wee Village, has created a vibrant and engaging space where children can learn, play, and explore their imaginations.

She received support from Mallusk Enterprise Park in 2020 and despite the challenges of Covid lockdowns, her business has continued to thrive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Through the assistance of an experienced mentor, Victoria, who has a background in art and architecture, was able to develop a comprehensive business plan. The start-up mentoring support that was provided as part of the Go For It programme laid the foundation for the successful venture.

Victoria Nichols of The Wee Village with Mallusk Enterprise Park business adviser Louise Parkes. Credit: Mallusk Enterprise Park.

Business adviser Louise Parkes from Mallusk Enterprise Park recently visited The Wee Village to congratulate Victoria on her accomplishments and discuss the next stage of business growth.

By sharing expertise and guidance, Louise aims to help Victoria further expand and enhance her interactive children's play centre.

"We are thrilled with the response The Wee Village has received from the local community," said Victoria. "Our mission is to provide a safe and stimulating environment for children to learn, play, and socialise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The support from Mallusk Enterprise Park has been instrumental in our journey, and we are excited about the next chapter of growth."

The Wee Village has quickly become a favourite destination for families in Ballyclare and beyond, offering a range of imaginative play areas, educational activities, and a nurturing atmosphere. The engaging and interactive experiences provided by The Wee Village have captivated the hearts of children and parents alike.

Louise expressed her admiration for Victoria's achievements and commitment to continued growth.

"Victoria's dedication and passion for creating a truly exceptional play centre are evident in The Wee Village's success", she said, adding: "Mallusk Enterprise Park are committed to supporting Victoria as she takes the next steps in expanding her business and reaching new heights."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mallusk Enterprise Park has been a valuable partner in supporting The Wee Village's growth and success.

The ongoing partnership between The Wee Village and the enterprise park is a testament to the thriving entrepreneurial community and the spirit of collaboration across the Antrim and Newtownabbey borough.