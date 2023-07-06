Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’

The White Company to open first standalone store in Northern Ireland at Victoria Square in Belfast

Leading lifestyle brand The White Company has announced it is to open a debut flagship store in Northern Ireland this autumn.
By Valerie Martin
Published 6th Jul 2023, 12:53 BST

The new regional store will open at the lower ground level of Victoria Square in Belfast, covering a total of 4,900 sq ft and trading from 2,700 sq ft, alongside big retail names like Reiss, Ted Baker, and Sweaty Betty.

Sarah King, director of property at The White Company said: “The new Belfast location is an important opening for The White Company this year and one we identified as a key part of our UK expansion plans. Victoria Square provides a perfect opportunity for our growth and as site for our first store in Northern Ireland.”

The iconic brand plans to bring a full range to the new Belfast store, from its famous crisp cotton bedding and super-soft cashmere to beautiful fragrances, sleepwear, and gifts to suit every occasion.

Most Popular
Lifestyle brand, The White Company, is to open a store at Belfast's Victoria Square in autumn 2023. Picture credit: The White Company.Lifestyle brand, The White Company, is to open a store at Belfast's Victoria Square in autumn 2023. Picture credit: The White Company.
Lifestyle brand, The White Company, is to open a store at Belfast's Victoria Square in autumn 2023. Picture credit: The White Company.

Popular for its affordable yet designer-quality ranges, The White Company specialises in stylish products, designed to be well-loved, long-lasting, and used every day.

Russell Banham, UK head at Commerz Real, added: “Victoria Square has celebrated some significant new and exclusive retail launches and we are pleased to be welcoming the regional debut of the aspirational homeware and lifestyle brand, The White Company. This signing marks Victoria Square’s continued growth and appeal to premium brands who seek to engage with our catchment.”

The White Company will join brands such as Gilly Hicks, Goldsmiths, Gym+Coffee and Sweaty Betty, all of which have selected Victoria Square for their flagship store in the past 12 months at the destination.

Founded by Chrissie Rucker OBE nearly 30 years ago, The White Company has become one of the UK’s fastest-growing multi-channel retailers and a leading lifestyle brand, with more than 60 stores across the UK, including high-profile concessions in Harrods and Selfridges.

Lifestyle brand, The White Company, is to open a store at Belfast's Victoria Square in autumn 2023. Picture credit: The White Company.Lifestyle brand, The White Company, is to open a store at Belfast's Victoria Square in autumn 2023. Picture credit: The White Company.
Lifestyle brand, The White Company, is to open a store at Belfast's Victoria Square in autumn 2023. Picture credit: The White Company.
Read More
Review: Claude Monet: the Immersive Experience in Belfast fills the senses with ...

July 2018 saw the opening of the first European flagship store outside of the UK on Dublin’s Grafton Street. International expansion now includes a presence in Nordstrom stores nationwide in the US and a store within Bloomingdale’s Home in the prestigious Dubai Mall.

Related topics:Northern IrelandHome