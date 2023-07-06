Leading lifestyle brand The White Company has announced it is to open a debut flagship store in Northern Ireland this autumn.

The new regional store will open at the lower ground level of Victoria Square in Belfast, covering a total of 4,900 sq ft and trading from 2,700 sq ft, alongside big retail names like Reiss, Ted Baker, and Sweaty Betty.

Sarah King, director of property at The White Company said: “The new Belfast location is an important opening for The White Company this year and one we identified as a key part of our UK expansion plans. Victoria Square provides a perfect opportunity for our growth and as site for our first store in Northern Ireland.”

The iconic brand plans to bring a full range to the new Belfast store, from its famous crisp cotton bedding and super-soft cashmere to beautiful fragrances, sleepwear, and gifts to suit every occasion.

Lifestyle brand, The White Company, is to open a store at Belfast's Victoria Square in autumn 2023. Picture credit: The White Company.

Popular for its affordable yet designer-quality ranges, The White Company specialises in stylish products, designed to be well-loved, long-lasting, and used every day.

Russell Banham, UK head at Commerz Real, added: “Victoria Square has celebrated some significant new and exclusive retail launches and we are pleased to be welcoming the regional debut of the aspirational homeware and lifestyle brand, The White Company. This signing marks Victoria Square’s continued growth and appeal to premium brands who seek to engage with our catchment.”

The White Company will join brands such as Gilly Hicks, Goldsmiths, Gym+Coffee and Sweaty Betty, all of which have selected Victoria Square for their flagship store in the past 12 months at the destination.

Founded by Chrissie Rucker OBE nearly 30 years ago, The White Company has become one of the UK’s fastest-growing multi-channel retailers and a leading lifestyle brand, with more than 60 stores across the UK, including high-profile concessions in Harrods and Selfridges.

