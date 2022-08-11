Theatre in the Park performs to sold out crowd In Shaftsbury Park

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And, on Tuesday, Theatre in the Park was also sold out when it took place at the People’s Park in Ballymena for the first time.

The award winning theatre troupe, Illyria, proved to be a hit with those who attended as they put on a spectacular performance of Gilbert and Sullivan’s “Pirates of Penzance” for all to enjoy.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council was pleased to be part of Illyria’s 30th anniversary celebrations.

The sun was shining as the sold out Theatre in the Park events took place at Shaftsbury Park in Carrickfergus

Illyria’s Company Producer Stephen Badham said: “We were really excited to return to Mid and East Antrim in 2022 after all the difficulties around the pandemic.