Themed disco in Magherafelt raises more than £5,000 for Air Ambulance and Alzheimer's Society

A 70s, 80s and 90s themed disco organised by Geraldine Devlin at The Terrace Hotel, Magherafelt, has raised an incredible £5,342.

The funds have been divided equally between Air Ambulance NI and the Alzheimer’s Society.

Geraldine extended her heartfelt thanks to Paddy and all the staff at The Terrace Hotel for their support, and to DJ Mighty Quinn, whose music kept the crowd dancing all night. She also expressed her gratitude to everyone who attended, purchased tickets, made donations or generously provided prizes for the raffle.

Geraldine Devlin is pictured with representatives from Air Ambulance NI and the Alzheimer’s Society. Credit: Supplied

Speaking on behalf of the Alzheimer’s Society, local volunteer Moira Shaw said: “We are so grateful to Geraldine, and everyone involved in this fantastic event. Fundraisers like this make such a difference, helping us continue to support people living with dementia and their families. It was wonderful to see the community come together in such a fun and positive way.”

The success of the event highlights the power of community spirit and generosity in supporting local charities.