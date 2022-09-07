There’s snow doubt about it the Enchanted Winter Garden is coming back

In 2021 this Christmas spectacular welcomed a staggering 119K visitors to the Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough.

This year’s event will run for from Saturday, November 26, until Tuesday, December 20, from 4.30pm – 9.30pm.

Once again as the winter sun sets over Lough Neagh, Antrim Castle Gardens will come to life with a magical Christmas experience for all the family. Dazzling illuminations, artisan food stalls, walkabout characters and star attractions, including the Big Wheel, Helter Skelter and The Wonderland Wood, are all making a welcome return.

There's snow doubt about it - Enchanted Winter Garden is on its way back to Antrim Castle Gardens

Visitors will also be able to enjoy some new attractions at this year’s event including a new and improved Santa’s Grotto, Pixie Path and Whoville Village, which will include the return of fan favourite the Grinch.

An Evening of Inclusive Enchantment will run on both Wednesday 7 & 14 December with reduced numbers, lighting and sound levels, Sensory & Quiet room, ideal for children and adults with additional needs.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross, said: “I am delighted that Enchanted Winter Garden is returning to Antrim Castle Gardens. In 2021 it attracted an incredible 119K visitors to our Borough and I hope this year we can encourage these visitors and more to return.

The event has something for everyone. It is a great way to not only see what Antrim has to offer, but also spend quality time with family and friends over the festive period.”

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross comes across a Christmas pixie at the launch of Enchanted Winter Garden 2022

Tickets are now on sale priced at £7.50 adult, £5 child, £22 family ticket (2 adults & 2 children) and under 2s free.

This year, to offer a little extra help for families over the festive period, residents from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council will be able to enjoy the event at a reduced price (£6 adult, £4 child, £18 family ticket), which can be claimed at point of sale using your home postcode.