Do you think there are areas of Lisburn that have place names that are difficult to pronounce? Take a look at the list and see if you agree

These are some of the trickiest town and street names in Lisburn

Lisburn and the surrounding towns and villages certainly attracts plenty of visitors but some of them may struggle to pronounce some of the names that we think are pretty straightforward.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 27th Feb 2024, 11:23 GMT

Perhaps even the locals might struggle with some of these pronunciations.

Do you agree with the list? Let us know if there are any other areas that have names that are difficult to get to grips with.

Maghaberry is a name that a lot of people seem to struggle with. A lot of people mispronounce it as 'Mega-berry'

This one seems to trip up a lot of people who don't know it is actually pronounced 'beaver' rather than 'bell-voir'

Moira Demesne - this one is pronounced 'domain' so don't get tripped up by the 's' in the middle of the word. Sir Arthur Rawdon, MP (1662-1695) laid out Moira Demesne with trees and exotic plants from Jamaica, thus making it one of the foremost botanical gardens back in 17th Century Europe. He also built the first hot house in Ireland. Although some of these features are no longer visible in the park today

Huguenot Drive - A bit of history linked to this thanks to the Plantation of the area. Pronounced 'hugh' rather than 'huge'. The Huguenots were protestants, who fled France in the 17th-century after Louis XIV revoked the Edict of Nantes in 1685. A colony of Huguenots settled in Lisburn in 1698, where they established themselves as weavers and bleachers

