3 . Here are some place names that people struggle to pronounce

Moira Demesne - this one is pronounced 'domain' so don't get tripped up by the 's' in the middle of the word. Sir Arthur Rawdon, MP (1662-1695) laid out Moira Demesne with trees and exotic plants from Jamaica, thus making it one of the foremost botanical gardens back in 17th Century Europe. He also built the first hot house in Ireland. Although some of these features are no longer visible in the park today Photo: Google