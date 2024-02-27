Perhaps even the locals might struggle with some of these pronunciations.
Do you agree with the list? Let us know if there are any other areas that have names that are difficult to get to grips with.
Maghaberry is a name that a lot of people seem to struggle with. A lot of people mispronounce it as 'Mega-berry' Photo: Google
This one seems to trip up a lot of people who don't know it is actually pronounced 'beaver' rather than 'bell-voir' Photo: Google
Moira Demesne - this one is pronounced 'domain' so don't get tripped up by the 's' in the middle of the word. Sir Arthur Rawdon, MP (1662-1695) laid out Moira Demesne with trees and exotic plants from Jamaica, thus making it one of the foremost botanical gardens back in 17th Century Europe. He also built the first hot house in Ireland. Although some of these features are no longer visible in the park today Photo: Google
Huguenot Drive - A bit of history linked to this thanks to the Plantation of the area. Pronounced 'hugh' rather than 'huge'. The Huguenots were protestants, who fled France in the 17th-century after Louis XIV revoked the Edict of Nantes in 1685. A colony of Huguenots settled in Lisburn in 1698, where they established themselves as weavers and bleachers Photo: Google