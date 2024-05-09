Watch more of our videos on Shots!

BONJOUR chers amis!

Today, Banbridge warmly welcomes a delegation from its twin town, Ruelle-sur-Touvre, as the 30th anniversary of the special twinning relationship is officially recognised.

A day-long celebration is planned including a civic reception, a guided walking tour of the town, the unveiling of a 30th anniversary bench in Solitude Park and a wonderful celebratory event in the SRC Banbridge campus, featuring cultural music, song and dance.

The 27-strong party will include the Mayor, Jean-Luc Valantin, and Deputy Mayor of Ruelle. The French guests will be hosted by local volunteer families for their five-day stay, with an opportunity to sample all that is good in and around the town.

STEPPING BACK IN TIME… The Banbridge-Ruelle twinning venture started in May 1994.

The Twinning Charter was signed in Banbridge on May 11, 1994 and the bond between Banbridge and Ruelle has stood the test of time - even through the Covid pandemic - thanks to the enduring commitment of Banbridge Twinning Association.

Many lifelong friendships have been formed, cultures shared and memories made through exchange trips, which have provided opportunities to learn about each other’s culture, language and way of life.

Chairperson of BTA, Gilbert Lee, is encouraging locals to give a ‘Bienvenue’ or a ‘Bonjour’ with a smile, if they see the visitors around town today!

Gilbert, who has been involved with the association since its inception, described twinning as a “unique experience”: “The link between Banbridge and Ruelle has remained strong throughout the past 30 years and this is mainly due to the advice, initiatives and support provided by Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council and its predecessor.

“Following on from discussions held during this special anniversary exchange visit we expect to see a new focus, initially led by both councils, on matters relating to the environment plus social and cultural affairs.”

ABC Lord Mayor, Alderman Margaret Tinsley, said: “I am delighted to welcome our French

friends from Ruelle-sur-Touvre- to celebrate our continued twinning and commemorate the bond our two communities fondly share.”

