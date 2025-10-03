Chasing waves, scaling sea cliffs and plunging into the deep – a new BBC NI series is set to tell the stories of those who live on the north coast.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every summer, thousands of people flock to the north coast to soak up its rugged beauty or relax on the miles of picture postcard golden sandy beaches that the area is famous for. But for those who call this place home, it’s a way of life – where work, identity and adventure are in constant balance - shaped by the pulse of the sea and the ruggedness of the land.

North Coast Riders is a new three-part BBC Northern Ireland series that offers an intimate portrait of the people who live and breathe this coastline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For some, staying here takes more than love for the land - it demands a hunger for risk. Survival on this edge of the Atlantic calls for grit, ingenuity, and the ability to adapt with every tide and storm.

Freediver Hanno Windisch left Germany for Portrush more than 20 years ago – drawn to the area by the Atlantic. CREDIT BBC

When the holiday season ends and the tourists leave, surfers, divers and rock climbers remain living through the challenging leaner winter months keeping their affinity with the ocean and the cliffs alive. From cliff top to ocean floor, they will have to take risks, dig deep, dive deep and reach high to follow their passion.

Ethan Hill lives for the ocean. He’s the son of six-time Irish surfing champion, Andy Hill, and grandson of Irish surf pioneer, Ian Hill. When bookings at his surf school slow down, he and his friend Albert set their sights on something bigger: a mythical wave whispered about along the north coast.

Winter brings the chance to chase it – a rare, powerful swell that only appears under the right conditions. But finding it means braving the cold, the unknown and the very real risks that come with surfing on the edge of the Atlantic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The series brings viewers to places few have seen. Freediver Hanno Windisch left Germany for Portrush more than 20 years ago – drawn to the area by the Atlantic.

Ricky Bell is one of Ireland’s most celebrated climbers. CREDIT GOOGLE

With a single breath, he brings viewers deep beneath the ocean to explore kelp forests and submerged cliff caves and what he calls his ‘prehistoric Disneyland’. For Hanno, being in the sea is more than just a physical experience. It provides serenity and meditation.

On the sheer rock face of Fairhead, Ricky Bell, one of Ireland’s most celebrated climbers, is passing on his craft to protégé Dillion alongside lifelong friend and fellow climber Simon Moore.

Ricky has spent much of his life dancing on the edge - chasing the thrill and freedom of climbing, exploring routes across Ireland and living the dream. Ricky’s world has changed – he now balances the responsibilities of fatherhood with the call of the wild.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But mentoring Dillion has rekindled a fire within Ricky to reconnect with his sense of adventure – Ricky is tempted back to complete some unfinished business high above the Atlantic.

The series, directed by Matthew Irvine and Matthew Wenlock and produced by Brendan J. Byrne, starts on BBC One Northern Ireland on Friday, October 17 at 7.30pm with the full series available on BBC iPlayer.