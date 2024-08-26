This Northern Ireland county has seen the highest number of Irish passports applications in 2024 so far

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More applications for Irish passports have come from a county in Northern Ireland than in most other counties in the whole of Ireland, new figures reveal.

So far this year, the Irish Passport Service has issued more than 775,000 passports, with current demand forecasts indicating that over a million passports will be issued by the end of the year.

Antrim was among the top five counties in the whole of Ireland for applications, coming after Dublin, Cork, Galway and Kildare.

Following Co Antrim with 25,492 applications were Co Down (18,011), Co Londonderry (13,902), Co Tyrone (10,353), Co Armagh (7,825) and Co Fermanagh (3,216).

More than 775,000 Irish passports have been issued so far in 2024. Picture: National World

When it comes to the number of first-time child passport applications, Co Antrim was third in all of Ireland with 4,095 requests so far this year. The highest number of applications came from Dublin with 14,337 applications, followed by Cork (7,320).

The Tánaiste, Minister for Foreign Affairs, and Minister for Defence, Micheál Martin TD, described the work taking place in the Irish passport offices as “excellent”.

"Virtually all complete passport applications are being processed within or before advertised turnaround times with the majority of adult online renewal applications issuing within two working days,” he said.

"I am immensely proud of the work done by the Passport Service so far this year, particularly in dealing with the high demand of recent months. The staff of the Passport Service continue to deliver an exceptionally high standard of service to Irish citizens and I would like to thank them for their continued hard work.

"With just a few months left in 2024, the Passport Service is expecting to be as busy as ever, especially as forecasts are indicating we will issue over a million passports this year.

"I would encourage anyone who is considering travel to check that their passport is in date, and if they need to renew their passport or apply for the first time, to use Passport Online. Passport Online is available to everyone and is the most cost effective way to apply for your passport.

"My department will continue to work to ensure that our services meet the needs of our citizens”.

Through Passport Online, citizens also have the option of applying for a passport card, which is valid for travel in the EU, EEA, Switzerland and the UK.

Ninety per cent of applicants across Ireland now apply using Passport Online, a service that is available to all types of applicants including children applying for their first passport.