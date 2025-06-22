A Co Armagh man who was morbidly obese just a year ago has shared how taking up walking has played a big part in his drive to lose weight and increase his fitness levels.

Josh Hewitt from Richhill took on the challenge of walking the length of a marathon to raise vital funds for local health charity, Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke (NICHS).

What makes the effort even more amazing is the fact that just one year ago 27-year-old Josh was morbidly obese, weighed 21 stone and found walking half-a-mile difficult.

"Like a lot of people, I started putting on weight over lockdown and afterwards through working from home in a job that I wasn't really that fond of. I worked shifts and unsociable hours, it was a very sedentary job, and I was living off takeaways. This all took its toll on my weight,” he said.

Josh Hewitt and friend Abbie Hayes took on the challenge of walking the length of a marathon to raise vital funds for NICHS. Picture: released by NICHS

"Whenever the company I was working for went into liquidation and I lost my job, it gave me the opportunity to reassess my health and lifestyle. I knew I needed to get in shape as I was only creating problems for the future. What followed was a year-long fitness journey which has led to me losing nearly five stone and walking played a massive role in this.

"At the start I couldn’t even walk one mile. There is a shop about half a mile from where I live, and I started walking up there every day. But that was all I could do – I had to hold onto the wall on the walk back”

Josh said it took a lot of willpower to keep trying, getting out walking and making other changes to his lifestyle.

"There were days when I wanted to give up, eat unhealthily and not exercise, but it was a case of mind over matter. I kept going, building on things bit by bit.

Part of the route involved walking from The Mall in Armagh to Portadown Football Club’s stadium. Picture: Josh Hewitt.

"The healthier I got, the more challenges I wanted to set myself, and that is how the idea of the marathon walk came about.”

Josh signed up to run the Belfast City Marathon three years ago but found out he had a cyst in his back so running wasn’t possible. However, the desire to do a marathon distance didn’t leave him.

"Once I got myself to a certain level of fitness, I chose to fulfil that dream and walk a marathon. I decided to do it to raise funds for Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke because one of my grandas passed away with COPD, a lung condition, and my other granda had a stroke and eventually passed away due to the lasting side effects.

"I wanted to do something to test my endurance. The people NICHS helps face challenges every day so I thought I should put myself in a challenging situation and hopefully be able to raise some money to help them.

The pair had great support on the day, including from Josh’s mum who joined them for the first 20 kilometres of the walk. Picture: released by NICHS

"My friend Abbie (Hayes) kindly agreed to do the challenge with me. I began training and started with walking five-kilometre loops around the local back roads. I worked up to 10 kilometres and the most I did before the fundraiser was 20 kilometres.

"On the day, the route involved walking from The Mall in Armagh to Portadown Football Club’s stadium, then walking about three quarters of the way back to Armagh, turning and walking back to Richhill – where we walked around different parts of the village to make the total length.

"I was a bit nervous on the day, but I got so many kind donations, and I just kept thinking about that. We hit a brick wall about 25 kilometres in, but we gave each other pep talks like, ‘think of everyone who has donated’, ‘think of the good we are doing for the charity’.

"The pride we felt when we finished was amazing, but the last kilometre felt like it took an eternity to finish! The route took us just over seven-and-a-half hours to complete. I was hoping to do it within nine or 10 hours, so that was a great achievement.”

"People were so generous with their donations. I hoped to raise £200 but the total was over £800 which is amazing. I am so grateful to everyone who donated, big or small, it was all so important. I appreciated every penny and want to say a massive thank you to everyone.

"I want to try and make this a yearly thing now. It was a struggle, but I enjoyed it so much and I want to try and keep raising funds for NICHS.”

Josh’s efforts, both fundraising and towards leading a healthier lifestyle, are sure to inspire others.

“I feel so much better now I’m healthier, have lost weight, and exercise regularly. Walking every day makes you feel physically and mentally good. You feel like you have been productive.

"You can start off small. When I started my fitness journey, I did things like instead of parking directly at the doors of Rushmere Shopping Centre I parked in the furthest car parking spot and walked in. Adding little bits on to your daily step count really helps. Instead of going up in a lift I would walk up the stairs. Adding in small, easy wins does make a difference. I would encourage everyone to get out and walk.

"It is never too late to try and make a change. It might not be easy, especially at the start, but it does get easier. I feel like I’m back in control of my life and am looking forward to the future.”

Valerie Saunders, community fundraiser at NICHS said: “The effort and dedication shown by Josh to try and lead a healthier lifestyle is nothing short of phenomenal, and we are delighted he now feels happier and healthier.”