Thomas Street Methodist Church’s royal celebration in 16 images

Thomas Street Methodist Church in Portadown marked the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla with a fun day and tea party.
Photographer Tony Hendron dropped in on the celebration of the historic occasion. Here’s a selection of his images from the event.
Emily Hanlon (7) and sister, Charlotte (10) at the Thomas Street Methodist Church coronation fun day on Monday.PT18-230. Photo: TONY-HENDRON-TONY-]
Some of the parents and children who attended the Thomas St Methodist Church event on Monday. PT18-229. Photo: TONY-HENDRON-TONY-]
In charge of distributing crowns are, from left, Sophie Allen, Ruth Willis and Daniel Friel. PT18-232. Photo: TONY-HENDRON-TONY-]
Having a great day out at the coronation fun day and tea party are, from left, Elaine Heffron, Leia Urwin (3), Matthew, Hanna and Hollie Sullivan (1). PT18-235. Photo: TONY-HENDRON-TONY-]