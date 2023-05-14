Register
Janet Tinsley, left, and Rebecca Miskelly preparing refreshements. PT18-244. Pictures by Tony Hendron

Thomas Street Methodist Church’s royal celebration in 16 images

Thomas Street Methodist Church in Portadown marked the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla with a fun day and tea party.

By The Newsroom
Published 14th May 2023, 12:58 BST
Updated 14th May 2023, 13:16 BST

Photographer Tony Hendron dropped in on the celebration of the historic occasion. Here’s a selection of his images from the event.

Emily Hanlon (7) and sister, Charlotte (10) at the Thomas Street Methodist Church coronation fun day on Monday.PT18-230.

1. Tea Party

Emily Hanlon (7) and sister, Charlotte (10) at the Thomas Street Methodist Church coronation fun day on Monday.PT18-230. Photo: TONY-HENDRON-TONY-]

Some of the parents and children who attended the Thomas St Methodist Church event on Monday. PT18-229.

2. Tea Party

Some of the parents and children who attended the Thomas St Methodist Church event on Monday. PT18-229. Photo: TONY-HENDRON-TONY-]

In charge of distributing crowns are, from left, Sophie Allen, Ruth Willis and Daniel Friel. PT18-232.

3. Tea Party

In charge of distributing crowns are, from left, Sophie Allen, Ruth Willis and Daniel Friel. PT18-232. Photo: TONY-HENDRON-TONY-]

Having a great day out at the coronation fun day and tea party are, from left, Elaine Heffron, Leia Urwin (3), Matthew, Hanna and Hollie Sullivan (1). PT18-235.

4. Tea Party

Having a great day out at the coronation fun day and tea party are, from left, Elaine Heffron, Leia Urwin (3), Matthew, Hanna and Hollie Sullivan (1). PT18-235. Photo: TONY-HENDRON-TONY-]

