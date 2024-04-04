TOUCHING TRIBUTE...26-year-old Lorcán Branagan, from Hilltown, who tragically died in Sydney last month.

The Hilltown man, who was an “immensely talented” Gaelic footballer and hurler for Clonduff GAC, tragically died while in Sydney, Australia, on March 24.

In a touching social media post, Lorcán's sister Caitlín described her brother’s “vibrancy” and zest for life.

"Lorcán was someone who you could easily admire,” she said.

“He was an amazing individual who had a big heart and was always there to lend a helping hand to a friend.”

In a bid to raise vital funds for Newry-based charity, KBRT, which will be responsible for bringing Lorcán’s body home to Ireland, his family set up an online donation page.

In the first hour, the page surpassed its £10,000 target, and has now received donations of more than £68,000.

The charity aims to alleviate the financial hardship of bereaved families by helping to repatriate the bodies of those who have died abroad.

In the 10 years since the charity was set up, it has brought home more than 1,620 loved ones.

Last year was the busiest since the charity was established, with 255 repatriations.

Caitlín has appealed to the public to donate what they can, to help the grieving family.

"It’s the number none of us ever thought we’d have to ring, but we are so grateful for their help at this traumatic time for our family.”