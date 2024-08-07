The tournament is in memory of Angela McCabe who tragically died five years ago and her husband Frank with the help of their two children Emma and Michael as well as Angela’s friends, family and colleagues, help raise vital funds for charity each year.

The Angela McCabe Cup had 9 teams in the competition this year. In Group A there were two Craigavon teams, Just A Chat and Too Many Birthdays with the others all from Newry including Colts, Meigh Rovers and Hanna Fuels FC II.

In Group B four teams battled for supremacy including Savil & Co FC (Newry), Hanna Fuels FC (Newry), N Murtagh Transport (Dundalk) and BlueZinkers (Belfast)

It was Too Many Birthdays verses Hanna Fuels FC in the final for the Angela McCabe Cup which went to local lads Too Many Birthdays.

In the final for the Angela Mc Cabe Shield was Meigh Rovers v N Murtagh FC with the south Armagh team Meigh Rovers winning after penalties.

Playing for the Christiana Hanna Cup were six teams split into two groups – in Group A were Rockfield Rovers Home (Newry), Ashgrove FC (Newry) and Culchies FC (Cullyhanna) and in Group B were Craigavon City FC (Craigavon), Barcaloners (Cavan) and Damolly FC (Newry).

Face painting by Angela’s work mate Louise Collins and the BBQ by Michael and Emma, Angela’s children, were huge hits. Frank’s sisters Bronagh Hanna and Briege Mc Creesh cooked fresh butcher’s burgers which sold out.

1 . Too Many Birthdays are champs And the winners of the Angela Mc Cabe Cup Winners 2024 were 'Too Many Birthdays'. Pictured here at Craigavon City FC grounds. Photo: Photo courtesy of Frank McCabe

2 . Huge cheque for Southern Area Hospice Presenting a £3,632.15 cheque to John at the Southern Area Hospice is Angela McCabe's son Michael, husband Frank, Glen Hanna (son of Christina Hanna who was also cared for by the Hospice) Bronagh Hanna and Emma McCabe. Photo: Photo courtesy of Frank McCabe

3 . All smiles lifting the winning shield Christian Hanna Shield Winners 2024 at the Angela McCabe Memorial Tournament were Damolly FC. Photo: Contributed by Frank McCabe

4 . Fernando is Player of the Tournament Organiser Frank McCabe shakes the hand of Fernando who won Player of the Angela McCabe Memorial Tournament at Craigavon City FC grounds. Photo: Photo courtesy of Frank McCabe