Thousands raised for Southern Area Hospice Newry at Angela McCabe Memorial Tournament in Craigavon

By Carmel Robinson
Published 7th Aug 2024, 18:47 BST
The Angela McCabe Annual Memorial Tournament proved a huge success at Craigavon City FC despite a heavy downpour and raised a whopping £3,632.15 for the Southern Area Hospice in Newry.

The tournament is in memory of Angela McCabe who tragically died five years ago and her husband Frank with the help of their two children Emma and Michael as well as Angela’s friends, family and colleagues, help raise vital funds for charity each year.

The Angela McCabe Cup had 9 teams in the competition this year. In Group A there were two Craigavon teams, Just A Chat and Too Many Birthdays with the others all from Newry including Colts, Meigh Rovers and Hanna Fuels FC II.

In Group B four teams battled for supremacy including Savil & Co FC (Newry), Hanna Fuels FC (Newry), N Murtagh Transport (Dundalk) and BlueZinkers (Belfast)

It was Too Many Birthdays verses Hanna Fuels FC in the final for the Angela McCabe Cup which went to local lads Too Many Birthdays.

In the final for the Angela Mc Cabe Shield was Meigh Rovers v N Murtagh FC with the south Armagh team Meigh Rovers winning after penalties.

Playing for the Christiana Hanna Cup were six teams split into two groups – in Group A were Rockfield Rovers Home (Newry), Ashgrove FC (Newry) and Culchies FC (Cullyhanna) and in Group B were Craigavon City FC (Craigavon), Barcaloners (Cavan) and Damolly FC (Newry).

Face painting by Angela’s work mate Louise Collins and the BBQ by Michael and Emma, Angela’s children, were huge hits. Frank’s sisters Bronagh Hanna and Briege Mc Creesh cooked fresh butcher’s burgers which sold out.

And the winners of the Angela Mc Cabe Cup Winners 2024 were 'Too Many Birthdays'. Pictured here at Craigavon City FC grounds.

1. Too Many Birthdays are champs

And the winners of the Angela Mc Cabe Cup Winners 2024 were 'Too Many Birthdays'. Pictured here at Craigavon City FC grounds. Photo: Photo courtesy of Frank McCabe

Presenting a £3,632.15 cheque to John at the Southern Area Hospice is Angela McCabe's son Michael, husband Frank, Glen Hanna (son of Christina Hanna who was also cared for by the Hospice) Bronagh Hanna and Emma McCabe.

2. Huge cheque for Southern Area Hospice

Presenting a £3,632.15 cheque to John at the Southern Area Hospice is Angela McCabe's son Michael, husband Frank, Glen Hanna (son of Christina Hanna who was also cared for by the Hospice) Bronagh Hanna and Emma McCabe. Photo: Photo courtesy of Frank McCabe

Christian Hanna Shield Winners 2024 at the Angela McCabe Memorial Tournament were Damolly FC.

3. All smiles lifting the winning shield

Christian Hanna Shield Winners 2024 at the Angela McCabe Memorial Tournament were Damolly FC. Photo: Contributed by Frank McCabe

Organiser Frank McCabe shakes the hand of Fernando who won Player of the Angela McCabe Memorial Tournament at Craigavon City FC grounds.

4. Fernando is Player of the Tournament

Organiser Frank McCabe shakes the hand of Fernando who won Player of the Angela McCabe Memorial Tournament at Craigavon City FC grounds. Photo: Photo courtesy of Frank McCabe

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Craigavon
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice