Thousands visit Merville for cherry blossom festival

The residents’ association hosted many guests from the Filipino, Chinese, Japanese, Korean and Vietnamese communities in Northern Ireland together with stilt walkers, the community circus, Carnmoney Brass Band and many dozens of craft stall holders around the village on April 23.

Outdoor displays of Jiu-Jitsu, Karate and Sumo all contributed to the overall Oriental/Asian themed event, as Cherry Blossoms are widely regarded by Asian cultures as heralding the start of a new year, together with wishes for health, wealth and prosperity.

Hundreds of guests took ‘Instagram Selfies’ with the Cherry Blossom backgrounds as they shared the beautiful backgrounds with their families and friends from across the globe.

NI Vietnamese Society Chairperson and Jiu-Jitsu Club members at Merville's Cherry Blossom Festival.

Merville Jiu-Jitsu Club members were delighted to participate in the festival and provide hands on demonstrations of Jiu-Jitsu for children and adults alike.

Robert Cullinan (Merville Jiu-Jitsu Club) said: “The weather could not have been better that day, and we already look forward to repeating this event next year as part of north Belfast’s diverse cultural heritage.

“If members of the public haven’t already seen the blossom display, make time in your diary to visit Merville Garden Village in the next few days to see what’s drawing people in their thousands, before the blossoms are blown away for another year.”