Thousands without power in the Lurgan and Craigavon areas
Thousands of people are without power this morning due to a major electricity outage in the Lurgan and Craigavon areas.
In the Craigavon area where more than 2500 people were affected, the NIE website said: “We are aware that some people are without power in your area and are assessing the extent of the fault. The fault is due to equipment failure.
"A repair team has been assigned and will be on its way as soon as possible.”
A similar situation happened in the Lurgan area.