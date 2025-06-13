Three children evacuated from 'racially-motivated' Coleraine house fire

By The Newsroom
Published 13th Jun 2025, 10:15 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2025, 10:27 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A family including three young children were evacuated from a house in Coleraine as a result of what the PSNI are treating as a racially-motivated hate crime.

The PSNI said that a house fire in the Mount Street area of Coleraine in the early hours of Friday, June 13, is being treated as deliberate and a “racially-motivated hate crime."

“A family with three young children were evacuated from this property,” the PSNI statement said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 2.56am to attend the scene at Mount Street, Coleraine.

The incident in Mount Street is being treated as racially motivated. PHOTO GOOGLE MAPS GENERAL IMAGEplaceholder image
The incident in Mount Street is being treated as racially motivated. PHOTO GOOGLE MAPS GENERAL IMAGE

Two fire appliances from Coleraine Fire Station and and appliance from Portstewart Fire Station attended the incident.

A spokesperson for NIFRS said: “Firefighters were called to reports of a fire at a house in Mount Street, Coleraine.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using one hose reel jet.

"The cause of the fire is believed to have been deliberate ignition and the incident was dealt with by 3.55am.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice