Three children evacuated from 'racially-motivated' Coleraine house fire
The PSNI said that a house fire in the Mount Street area of Coleraine in the early hours of Friday, June 13, is being treated as deliberate and a “racially-motivated hate crime."
“A family with three young children were evacuated from this property,” the PSNI statement said.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 2.56am to attend the scene at Mount Street, Coleraine.
Two fire appliances from Coleraine Fire Station and and appliance from Portstewart Fire Station attended the incident.
A spokesperson for NIFRS said: “Firefighters were called to reports of a fire at a house in Mount Street, Coleraine.
"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire using one hose reel jet.
"The cause of the fire is believed to have been deliberate ignition and the incident was dealt with by 3.55am.”