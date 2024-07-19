Three Co Antrim area councils advise of machine payment issues at leisure facilities
In a social media post, Mid and East Antrim Borough council stated: “We have been advised by our leisure centre management team that they are experiencing issues with card machine payments in our three leisure centres this morning.
"This is related to issues with the external functionality of the payment system. Due to this unforeseen issue, they can only accept cash until the issue is resolved."
There was similar advice from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.
It stated: “ If you are a 'Pay as You Go' member planning to visit one of our leisure centres or make a payment to secure a booking online, please note that card payments are currently unavailable due to a widespread IT issue beyond our control.
"We are currently working with our third party provider to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. In the meantime, we kindly ask you to use cash at our centres. Thank you for your understanding and patience.”
Meanwhile, in a customer notice, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council advised: “Due to a worldwide IT outage, customers are unable to book and pay for their chosen activity or classes online at our leisure facilities. There is also no card payment available on site. Until this issue is resolved, customers can pay by cash upon arrival (subject to space available).”
It added this issues does not affect Vitality members.
Leisure facilities include:
- Lagan Valley LeisurePlex;
- Dundonald International Ice Bowl;
- Lough Moss Leisure Centre;
- Glenmore Activity Centre;
- Kilmakee Activity Centre;
- Vitality Gym at Billy Neill MBE Country Park;
- Vitality Fitness Classes at Moneyreagh Community Centre;
- Castlereagh Hills Golf Course;
- Aberdelghy Golf Course.
"We will continue to monitor this situation and keep customers informed of any developments.”
