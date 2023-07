An investigation has been launched after three cows were stolen over the Twelfth holidays in the Lurgan area.

It is understood the cows were taken overnight on July 11 and July 12.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating the theft of 3 young female Holstein Ayrshire cows from Bowens Lane, Lurgan. This is believed to have occurred between 8.30pm on July 11th and 8.30am on July 12th.

