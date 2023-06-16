Three members of staff at the royal residence, Hillsborough Castle, have been named in the King's Birthday Honours list

Laura McCorry, Head of Hillsborough Castle, Claire Woods, Head Gardener, and Kim Diver, Household Steward, will receive honours for services in NI on the demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Laura and Claire will receive MBEs and Kim will receive a BEM.

After learning of the honour, Laura McCorry, said: “I am proud to lead an exceptional team at Hillsborough Castle who have worked incredibly hard over the course of the past year. We have been privileged to play our part in a number of historic occasions, from the first visit of Their Majesties The King and Queen, to the recent events marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Claire Woods, Laura McCorry, Kim Diver are delighted to be recognised for their work at Hillsborough Castle. Pic Credit: Historic Royal Palaces

"Hillsborough Castle is a place where history continues to happen every day, and it’s our mission to share its important story with as many people as possible. I’m very grateful to receive this honour, which reflects the hard work of everyone in my team.”

Claire Woods, Head Gardener, said: “I feel very lucky to be able to enjoy the gardens at Hillsborough Castle every day. Our grounds change so much throughout the seasons, there is always something just coming into flower, a new plant to spot or bird to listen to. It’s a real privilege to be able to care for such a wonderful, rich and diverse landscape. Receiving this honour means a lot. My team and I are really passionate about sustainability and putting this right at the centre of all the work we do to care for the environment surrounding Hillsborough Castle. It’s wonderful that this has been recognised and will inspire us to keep going.”

Kim Diver, Household Steward, said: “I’m delighted to have received this honour after what has been a historic year at Hillsborough Castle. It’s been busy, but my focus has always been to make sure everyone feels welcome when they come here.

