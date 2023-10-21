Three people seriously injured, one in critical condition, following crash on A8 Larne-Belfast dual-carriageway
Two other people are also being treated for what have been described as ‘serious injuries’.
Police are appealing for information and any witnesses to come forward following the crash.
Sergeant McBride said: “Officers, along with other emergency services colleagues, responded to a report of a collision shortly after 3pm.
"A small blue car and tractor were involved in the crash, just outside Ballynure village. Three people were taken to hospital, where they remain at this time receiving treatment for serious injuries. One man is in a critical condition.
"We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have dashcam or other footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 926 of 21/10/23.”
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
The road was closed for some time, with diversions in place, but has since reopened.