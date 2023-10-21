Register
A man is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious road traffic collision on the A8 Belfast-Larne dual-carriageway on Saturday afternoon.
By Valerie Martin
Published 21st Oct 2023, 16:22 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2023, 12:07 BST
Two other people are also being treated for what have been described as ‘serious injuries’.

Police are appealing for information and any witnesses to come forward following the crash.

Sergeant McBride said: “Officers, along with other emergency services colleagues, responded to a report of a collision shortly after 3pm.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a serious road traffic collision on the A8, outside Ballynure, on Saturday, October 21. Picture: GooglePolice are appealing for information and witnesses following a serious road traffic collision on the A8, outside Ballynure, on Saturday, October 21. Picture: Google
"A small blue car and tractor were involved in the crash, just outside Ballynure village. Three people were taken to hospital, where they remain at this time receiving treatment for serious injuries. One man is in a critical condition.

"We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have dashcam or other footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 926 of 21/10/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

The road was closed for some time, with diversions in place, but has since reopened.

