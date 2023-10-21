A man is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious road traffic collision on the A8 Belfast-Larne dual-carriageway on Saturday afternoon.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two other people are also being treated for what have been described as ‘serious injuries’.

Police are appealing for information and any witnesses to come forward following the crash.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sergeant McBride said: “Officers, along with other emergency services colleagues, responded to a report of a collision shortly after 3pm.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a serious road traffic collision on the A8, outside Ballynure, on Saturday, October 21. Picture: Google

"A small blue car and tractor were involved in the crash, just outside Ballynure village. Three people were taken to hospital, where they remain at this time receiving treatment for serious injuries. One man is in a critical condition.

"We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have dashcam or other footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 926 of 21/10/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/