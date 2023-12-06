Three people taken to hospital after crash in Craigavon
Three people have been taken to hospital after a road crash in Craigavon this morning.
It is understood the incident involved a vehicle and pedestrians on the Tullygally Road East close to the entrance to the Meadowbrook estate.
A PSNI spokesman said: “Police attended the scene of a road traffic collision involving a car and pedestrians in the Tullygally Road east area of Craigavon at approximately 8.50 this morning, Wednesday 6th December. Three people have been taken to hospital for treatment.