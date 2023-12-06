Register
BREAKING

Three people taken to hospital after crash in Craigavon

Three people have been taken to hospital after a road crash in Craigavon this morning.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 6th Dec 2023, 10:22 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 12:34 GMT
It is understood the incident involved a vehicle and pedestrians on the Tullygally Road East close to the entrance to the Meadowbrook estate.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Police attended the scene of a road traffic collision involving a car and pedestrians in the Tullygally Road east area of Craigavon at approximately 8.50 this morning, Wednesday 6th December. Three people have been taken to hospital for treatment.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or with dash-cam or other footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 248 of 06/12/23.”

The PSNI cordoned off part of the road for a short time but it has now reopened.

