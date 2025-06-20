Three people have been taken to hospitals in Belfast and Craigavon after a vehicle appears to have crashed into a house in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is understood the collision happened on the Kiln Road this morning at the junction with Kiln Lodge. Kiln Lodge has now reopened to traffic.

It appears a vehicle crashed into a house in Kiln Lodge. Graphic images circulating on social media from the scene show significant damage to a wall and a car on its roof outside the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It appears the car crashed just outside the kitchen door of the family home causing serious damage to the inside of the kitchen as well.

PSNI sign road closed.

The driver of the vehicle, who was one of three occupants of the vehicle taken to hospital, has been cautioned for a number of motoring offences.

A spokesperson for the NI Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 5:32am on Friday morning following reports of an RTC in the Kiln Lodge area of Lurgan.

“Three Emergency crews were despatched to the incident. Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two patients were taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital and one was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital by ambulance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said two appliances from Lurgan attended the incident.

“Firefighters rescued one casualty from the vehicle using specialist cutting equipment. All 3 casualties were transferred to the care of NIAS and the incident was dealt with by 6.35am.”

A PSNI spokesperson said police are appealing for witnesses following this morning’s crash.

Sergeant Murray said: “Shortly after 5.30am, officers received and responded to a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision in the Kiln Road area of the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene.

“Three people who were travelling in the vehicle were taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which at this time, are not believed to be life threatening.

“The driver of the vehicle was cautioned for a number of motoring offences.

“The Kiln Road was closed, with diversions in place, but has now re-opened to road users.

“We are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and who might have any dash cam or mobile phone footage to contact police via 101, and quote reference number 200 of 20/06/25.”