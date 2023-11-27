Action Cancer is calling on adventurers to step into their hiking boots and embrace a transformative journey through the breathtaking Indian Himalayas.

The trek, scheduled to take place from November 14 to Noember 25 next year, is an unparalleled 50km, 10-day expedition that promises adventure, self-discovery and the chance to make a significant impact in the lives of those affected by cancer.

As the countdown to the trek begins, Action Cancer has limited availability with only 10 spots remaining for explorers eager to take on this challenge and raise vital sponsorship to support people impacted by cancer.

The effort commences in Dharamsala, the home of the Dalai Lama and the heart of the Tibetan community. Participants will traverse diverse landscapes, from rhododendron forests to Hindu settlements and Buddhist monasteries, covering up to 10 hours of hiking each day across rocky and occasionally steep terrains.

Kathleen Lindsay from Lisburn, Shirley O’Hara from Newtownabbey and Donna McIlwaine from Lisburn. (Brian Thompson Photography).

Nights will be spent under the stars, as participants set up camp. The journey concludes with a visit to the Taj Mahal, one of the Seven Wonders of the World.

While taking on this incredible challenge, each participant is invited to raise sponsorship for Action Cancer's range of cancer prevention, detection, and support services. These include a breast screening service for women aged 40-49 and over 70 (outside the NHS screening age range 50-70), a skin cancer detection service for those above 18, as well as therapeutic support such as counselling, physiotherapy, and pilates.

These services are available to patients and their caregivers, with some offerings tailored for children from age five. Additionally, Action Cancer runs a health improvement programme in schools, community groups and workplaces focused on educating and raising awareness about minimising cancer risks through practical health and lifestyle choices.

In addition, the charity delivers 2,500 health checks per year to men and women aged 16+. All of these services are available from Action Cancer House in Belfast, regionally in selected venues and on board the Action Cancer Big Bus which is supported by SuperValu and Centra.

Newtownabbey resident, Shirley O'Hara, who completed the trek for Action Cancer in 2013, is returning in 2024 alongside her friends Donna McIlwaine and Kathleen Lindsay.

Shirley said: "I’ve completed five overseas treks for Action Cancer and enjoyed every one. The Dalai Lama Trek is the most special to me as it was my first trekking experience. The chance to have tea with the locals in their little houses in the middle of the Himalayas was magical, and the craic around the campfire at night was brilliant. The treks are very well organised, with great support from experienced guides and a UK doctor, making everyone feel safe in unfamiliar territory."

Conor Brennan, Action Cancer's Treks and Activities Executive, added: "Participants on our overseas challenges always return home feeling they have achieved something great as well as making friends for life. We’ve many supporters like Shirley who come back again as they have such a great experience and want to continue supporting people affected by cancer."

To join the Dalai Lama Trek, participants are required to pay a registration fee of £200 and raise a minimum of £3,750. The Action Cancer fundraising team is ready to provide advice, guidance, and fundraising materials as needed.