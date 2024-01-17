Thursday's public sector strike - will it affect Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council services?
Teachers, nurses, health workers, education support workers, police staff and civil servants are among those who are to take part in a generalised day of action over an outstanding pay award for public sector workers.
So how will this affect the services provided by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council? A Council spokesman told NI World: “Council has not received notification from any of our three recognised unions of strike action on Thursday.”
The Council spokesman added: “We are proposing that Council services will continue as normal. However, as industrial action will impact the gritting of roads, some service disruption is likely to occur. Arrangements will be put in place to collect missed bins as per our normal winter mitigation measures.”
This comes on top of advice from the local authority regarding the collection of bins in the Borough due to the heavy snowfall which occurred over the last two days.
In a post on social media today (Wednesday, January 17), the Borough Council said: “Due to ice and snow, it may not be possible for refuse collection vehicles to access all roads across the Borough.
"Should your bin not be collected, householders and businesses are kindly asked to continue to leave their bin out. Your bin will be collected at the earliest opportunity and when it is safe to do so. Weather permitting, the bin collection service will operate as normal on Thursday 18th January.”