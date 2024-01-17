Northern Ireland will see what is being described as the biggest day of strike action in the country's history tomorrow (Thursday, January 18).

Will Thursday's public sector strike affect Causeway Coast and Glens Council services? Credit Causeway Coast and Glens Council

Teachers, nurses, health workers, education support workers, police staff and civil servants are among those who are to take part in a generalised day of action over an outstanding pay award for public sector workers.

So how will this affect the services provided by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council? A Council spokesman told NI World: “Council has not received notification from any of our three recognised unions of strike action on Thursday.”

The Council spokesman added: “We are proposing that Council services will continue as normal. However, as industrial action will impact the gritting of roads, some service disruption is likely to occur. Arrangements will be put in place to collect missed bins as per our normal winter mitigation measures.”

This comes on top of advice from the local authority regarding the collection of bins in the Borough due to the heavy snowfall which occurred over the last two days.

In a post on social media today (Wednesday, January 17), the Borough Council said: “Due to ice and snow, it may not be possible for refuse collection vehicles to access all roads across the Borough.