Thursday’s sun-kissed Balmoral Show in 32 photos

Published 15th May 2025, 18:55 BST
Updated 15th May 2025, 19:12 BST
The Balmoral Show served up another packed programme of events on Thursday (May 15).

Day 2 of Northern Ireland’s biggest agri-food celebration saw visitors soak up the sunshine plus everything else on offer at the Eikon Centre, near Lisburn.

Have a look at these images and see who you recognise as crowds are drawn from around the province and further afield.

Left to right: Isabella O’Dowd, Ava Cunningham, Georgia Shannon and Martha McMurry with 'Marley' the horse.

1. Day Two

Left to right: Isabella O’Dowd, Ava Cunningham, Georgia Shannon and Martha McMurry with 'Marley' the horse. Photo: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

Top competition was also a feature on day two of the Balmoral Show.

2. Day Two

Top competition was also a feature on day two of the Balmoral Show. Photo: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

Short sleeves were the order of the day.

3. Day Two

Short sleeves were the order of the day. Photo: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

Leading an entry around the arena on Thursday.

4. Day Two

Leading an entry around the arena on Thursday. Photo: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

