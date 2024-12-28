Tiarna Magill: Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon PSNI seek help in tracing missing teenager
Police in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon say they are becoming increasingly concerned regarding the whereabouts of a missing 16-year-old.
Tiarna Magill was last seen at approximately 7.30pm on Thursday, December 26 in Armagh. It is believed Tiarna frequents Portadown, Armagh and Newry areas.
Described as being of slim build and 168cm in height, Tiarna has shaved hair which is black and pink in colour.
Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Tiarna is asked to contact police on 101 quoting serial 1313 of 26/12/24
