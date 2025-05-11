Tiernan Creaney: missing 16-year-old has links to Lurgan, Dungannon, Portadown and Belfast
Police are keen to hear from anyone who knows where a missing teenager may be.
Tiernan Creaney, who is 16, who went missing from the Lurgan area on Friday night, last making contact at 9pm.
Tiernan left wearing a McKenzie white and laurel green zipped tracksuit jacket with a white hood, a grey Polo T-shirt and laurel green McKenzie tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.
Police are asking Tiernan or anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1941 of May 9.