Tiernan Creaney.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing teenager.

Tiernan Creaney, who is 15, was last seen by police in the Bridge Street area of Keady at 5.30am on Saturday.

He is described as slim build and approximately 5'4'' in height. He has short light brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a blue and grey North Face jacket, dark joggers and black trainers.

"If you have any information on Tiernan's whereabouts, or you think you can assist us in locating him, please contact 101 and quote serial 130 of 09/11/24,” a police spokesperson said.