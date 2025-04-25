Tiernan Creaney. Picture: released by PSNI

Police are seeking help to locate a missing teenager last seen in Portadown.

They say they are concerned for the welfare of 16-year-old Tiernan Creaney.

Tiernan was last seen in the Woodside Green area of Portadown on Thursday, April 24 at 7pm.

He is approximately 5' 6'' in height, of slim build and has brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue McKenzie jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone who believes they have seen Tiernan or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 1841 - 24/04/25.