Time is running out to nominate for the Sports Awards

Categories include Junior Sportsperson, School Sporting Performance, Person/Team with a Disability, Best Manager/Coach, Community Participation, Best Team, Services to Sport and Sportsperson of the Year.

There is also the Hall of Fame and two bursaries up for grabs to help give rising sports stars a welcome boost.

Last year’s Sports Awards were cancelled due to Covid-19 so this year’s ceremony will be back with a bang at Carrickfergus Amphitheatre on March 10.