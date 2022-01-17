Time is running out to nominate for the Sports Awards

Residents in the borough only have until noon on January 24 to put forward their local top sporting heroes and rising stars for the 2022 Mid and East Antrim Sports Awards.

By Elinor Glynn
Categories include Junior Sportsperson, School Sporting Performance, Person/Team with a Disability, Best Manager/Coach, Community Participation, Best Team, Services to Sport and Sportsperson of the Year.

There is also the Hall of Fame and two bursaries up for grabs to help give rising sports stars a welcome boost.

Last year’s Sports Awards were cancelled due to Covid-19 so this year’s ceremony will be back with a bang at Carrickfergus Amphitheatre on March 10.

For more information on how to nominate go to www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/sportsawards

