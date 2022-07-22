Time running out to apply for the next Mid & East Antrim Transport Academy

This time those selected will have the option of acquiring a Category C (HGV Class 2) licence or a PCV (bus/coach) licence.

The Transport Academy is one of a suite of interventions contained within Mid and East Antrim Labour Market Partnership’s (#MEALMP) annual Action Plan.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local partnership forms part of a province-wide approach developed by the Department for Communities to address employment, careers and training issues through a collaborative, flexible and locally focused approach to employability support.

Pictured is Lyle Watson, McBurney Transport and Rachel Kearns MEA Business Engagement Assistant.

The partnership is led by council and includes a range of community, voluntary and statutory stakeholders working together to overcome local employability challenges with the primary objective of supporting more people into meaningful employment.

Edyth Dunlop, Joint Chair of Mid and East Antrim Labour Market Partnership said: “The transport academy provides a fantastic opportunity to get into employment by providing all the theory and practical training required to get a HGV or PCV licence. We would encourage unemployed people and disabled people to apply for the transport academy and start a new career. The Labour Market Partnership is currently developing a range of employability and skills interventions which we look forward to implementing over the next year”.

The academy is open to borough residents who are unemployed, economically inactive or underemployed. Visit www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/TransportAcademy to find out how to apply before the deadline on Monday, July 25.

For more information about the Transport Academy or Mid & East Antrim Labour Market Partnership, visit https://www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/LMP or email [email protected]