Time running out to take part in Age Friendly Survey

Targeting over 50s who live in the Mid and East Anatrim, the questionnaire seeks to find out the positives and challenges of growing older within our communities.
Using the themes from the World Health Organisation (WHO) age friendly framework, the wide-ranging survey covers topics such as housing, transport, community facilities, social participation as well as employment, outdoor spaces, health services, and more.
However, the survey closes on July 31. You can complete it by visiting: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/93QGXXM
Alternatively you can request a hard copy by contacting Helen McClean, Age Friendly Co-ordinator on 028 28 262498 or by emailing [email protected]
The Mid and East Antrim Age Friendly Survey is in line with the Northern Ireland Executive Active Ageing Strategy 2016-22 and its vision of an ‘Age Friendly’ region where people can grow old, feeling valued and supported to live actively to their fullest potential, with their rights respected and their dignity protected.