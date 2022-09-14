Timeless Theological Academy Celebration Night

TTA Communications Officer Joe Boyd, said: “This will be a night to celebrate God’s faithfulness and provision. TTA will celebrate the fact that reading the Bible can be a life-changing experience.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

“We will be celebrating both our new premises and the new opportunities to engage in ministry and mission in Ballymena and across the globe. It will be a night of celebration praise, tea/coffee buns and biscuits, fellowship, testimony, greetings from across the globe and a short talk on how theology can help transform our