Timeless Theological Academy Celebration Night

The Ballymena based Timeless Theological Academy (TTA) will hold a Celebration Night on Friday, September 23, from 7.30pm-9.30pm.

By Elinor Glynn
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 9:33 am

The venue will be The Dwelling Place, 101a Railway Street, in the town.

TTA Communications Officer Joe Boyd, said: “This will be a night to celebrate God’s faithfulness and provision. TTA will celebrate the fact that reading the Bible can be a life-changing experience.

“Come join us on Friday 23rd September on what promises to be a truly transformative night.

“We will be celebrating both our new premises and the new opportunities to engage in ministry and mission in Ballymena and across the globe. It will be a night of celebration praise, tea/coffee buns and biscuits, fellowship, testimony, greetings from across the globe and a short talk on how theology can help transform our

communities.”

To register for this free event, log on to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/tta-celebration-night-tickets-386372048197?fbclid=IwAR3V3wS1CJZADhOS07PD- WsQqTRuEKpRdXZKNny8jmJLzVfAJsTv1h6DIKk

