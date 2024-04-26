Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 68-year-old, who rose to fame in the 1980s presenting programmes such as the ‘Wide Awake Club’, is making his way around the coast of Britain by pedal power. In the process he is raising funds in memory of his late brother Martin, who had Down's Syndrome.

Having set off from Paddington Station in London last year, Timmy is currently on the Northern Ireland leg of his epic challenge. After a two-night stay at the Ballygalley Castle Hotel, he cycled along the coastal route to Carrickfergus, stopping at familiar landmarks along the way – raising their profile by posting pics and comments on social media.

Carrick’s historic Dobbins Inn hosted him overnight on Thursday (April 25). Happy to pose for photos with staff members, he said: “Thanks to Kirsty and all her team at the 15th century Dobbins Inn Carrickfergus. They even found me a barbers to get a wee trim.”

Kirsty Fallis, Dobbins Inn, with TV presenter Timmy Mallet on his stop in Carrickfergus. Photo courtesy of Dobbins Inn

Pleased to have welcomed the familiar figure, Dobbins stated: “Huge thanks our new friend Timmy Mallet for choosing Dobbins, entertaining us all.”

Showing another side of this talent, Timmy took time to capture Carrickfergus Castle in a painting before visiting the medieval stronghold, which he described as “one of Ireland's gems” with special mention of the banqueting Hall and the new roof of Irish oak.

Earlier, Timmy’s east Antrim trip took in Glenarm Castle, the Black Arch tunnel into Larne and Chaine Memorial Tower. There was also a poignant stop at Roddensvale School, which provides education for pupils with severe learning difficulties.

Timmy reflected: “My brother Martin has inspired me to reach our potential on this ride so I was pleased to accept an invitation to Roddensvale special needs school in Larne, where I met older pupils in an art session and was serenaded to a brilliant version of ‘Don't Worry Be Happy’.”

Timmy Mallet, pictured with Kirsty Fallis of Dobbins Inn, enjoying the Carrickfergus hospitality Photo courtesy of Dobbins Inn

A further treat on the journey was an ice cream at the Rinkha, Islandmagee with the Gobbins Visitor Centre and Whitehead - “one of the prettiest and most colourful villages on the coast” – also name-checked.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council appreciated the chance to showcase its tourism offering too. A spokesperson said: “Congratulations to Timmy on braving the cold, wet and (at times) windy weather here in Northern Ireland. We wish him all the best with his onward journey.”

The next leg of his journey took him to Belfast via the “cycle path by the side of the main road until Whiteabbey when it becomes a lovely traffic free seaside track”.

The television presenter has been sharing his views on the nature of the terrain and challenges faced by a cyclist. About his trip from Whitehead to Carrickfergus, he said: “It's an awful busy road down to Carrickfergus. Where are the cycle paths?”