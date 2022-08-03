Tim’s ‘Tee-rific’ fundraiser

In fact, it inspired him to use the game to raise funds for Parkinson’s UK at Whitehead Golf Club where 144 golfers recently played the course, raising an incredible £7,000 for the charity.

Talking about the day Tim said: “I’m humbled by the number of golfers who came out to support the day. Everyone commented on how well organised it was and the wide range of prizes on offer.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was a great day. I had so much support from the club, who didn’t take any fees on the day, so every penny went straight to the charity.

Tim Patton and his four ball on the day - from left - Tim Patton (SAM), Gerard Wilson (SAM), Jeff Johnson (Kudos Solutions) and Mark Brooks (Vodafone)

“I couldn’t be happier about how the day went.”

Tim continued to play golf after his diagnosis, having been a member of Whitehead Golf Club for many years, including being Captain in 2013.

He says that the sport has helped him stay active, but also helped his mental health.

“Golf is great for exercise, which is important to people with a Parkinson’s diagnosis, but I’ve also found it’s great for my mental health too,” he said.

“It’s as much about the camaraderie and meeting people for me, and it gets me out and about.

“The game is harder with Parkinson’s in the mix, but that’s what handicaps are for.

“It can be frustrating some days but that’s part of the sport!”

Now he’s looking at other ways to support the charity.

“I’ll come up with some wacky way to help again, but I would love to do another golf day in the future, or even help others setting one up in their local area.”

If you would like to fundraise for Parkinson’s UK in Northern Ireland, you can email [email protected] for more information and support from the charity’s Northern Irish Fundraisers.

* Did You know?

There are more than 40 symptoms of Parkinsons, from tremor and pain to anxiety. Some are treatable, but there’s no cure. Yet Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world. Around 145,000 people in the UK have Parkinson’s.