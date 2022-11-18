The Maidens and Blackhead lighthouse feature in a new art initiative inspired by the famous comic book character Tintin.

Graphic designer Bert DuFour has spent the last three years and travelled over 2,000km trying to capture all 80 operational lighthouses, including Rathlin East and West, dotted around the island’s coastline.

Fifty-five lighthouses have so far been framed as coloured prints – and now his huge project will go on public show at Gifted, Contemporary Craft and Design Fair, at Dublin’s RDS (November 30 – December 4).

“There is a beauty to these towers, and how they stand over the ocean,” said Belgian native Bert, who moved to Clonakilty, Co Cork, in 2011.

Graphic designer Bert DuFour at Ballycotton lighthouse, Co Cork.

“I am gobsmacked by how these structures were created 150 to 200 years ago. I find how they were built and where they were built utterly fascinating.”

Bert, who started design business, The Designer of Things, after moving to Ireland, said his work has been inspired by Hergé, the Brussels-born graphic artist and creator of The Adventures of Tintin.

“I have been told by a few people that my illustrations reminded them of the Tintin books,” said former architecture student Bert.

“The comics have had a big influence on how I illustrate. I was a big fan of the books growing up and still have a full collection in their original hardcover prints.”

Bert's coloured prints of lighthouses include The Maidens, Co Antrim.

Favourite Child

He hopes to complete the lighthouse mission next year and said choosing a favourite one is like choosing a favourite child.

“But I have a soft spot for Fastnet Lighthouse in Cork. I am drawn to any of the lighthouses that were built on rocky islands in these crazily remote locations.

“Considering the time they were built in, in this case first finished in 1854 and rebuilt in 1897, and the tools available at the time, not to mention the sheer scale of it when you are near it in a boat, it is awe inspiring.”

Blackhead lighthouse features in The Designer of Things collection.

Bert has also created a 1,000-piece jigsaw of 16 of his lighthouse prints, which will be featured along with his print collection at Gifted.