Officers posted photos of their youngest ‘recruit’ on social media on Tuesday after taking charge of the runaway puppy in Markethill.

“This super cute Jack Russell puppy ran up to our police car on Main Street,” said one of the police team.

The pup is described as being very friendly and well looked after, leading officers to believe she may have only just got out.

The runaway puppy ready for duty (left) soon fell asleep on the job. Picture: PSNI

They think the puppy is too young to be microchipped.

"She joined us out on patrol for a while before falling asleep on duty,” the officer said.