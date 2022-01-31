Sharon McHenry and Doreen Hollran.

Doreen Hollran and Sharon McHenry have been next-door neighbours and friends for many years, and when Sharon’s daughter Samantha was born 11 weeks early last October, Doreen decided to go the extra mile.

With the help of Sarah Wilson, community fundraiser for TinyLife, Doreen raised £149.56 for the charity by selling festive facecoverings to friends and family during November and December.

Sharon and Tony’s daughter was born at 28 weeks plus five days weighing just 2lbs 8.5ozs. They spent a total of 69 days in the neo-natal ward at Antrim Area Hospital, where little Samantha fought hard to overcome a number of health issues, including a heart murmur, spinal issues and two blood transfusions.

Sharon said: “We would be lost with TinyLife and Doreen. Doreen has been more than a neighbour - she is special. She looks after our son Jonathan who was also premature, born at 33 weeks. We got to know TinyLife after Jonathan was born and they have been a lifeline to us. We are really looking forward to taking Samantha to TinyGym next month in Antrim.”

TinyGym is a specialist physiotherapy programme for premature babies delivered through TinyLife in the Northern Health and Social Care Trust, led by a physiotherapist and specialist nurse practitioner with the support of TinyLife family support officers.

TinyGym session's are delivered in groups in local community venues in Antrim and Ballymena. TinyGym is specifically for babies that are born at 32 weeks or sooner and of low birth weight, and referrals are made by the physiotherapist on the Neonatal Unit in Antrim.

TinyGym is just one of the many services TinyLife offers to families who need their support in the darkest of times. Other key services include the breast pump loan service (hospital grade electric breast pumps); weekly Neo-natal Unit visits, 1:1 telephone support and signposting from TinyLife family support officers, TinyTime groups and baby massage (International Association of Infant Massage IAIM accredited).

Vital support for NI families

Over 2000 babies are born too soon, too small or too sick in Northern Ireland each year.

Some arrive as early as 24 weeks, weighing as little as 1lb/454 grams, the same weight as half a bag of sugar.

Doreen’s donation will ensure TinyLife can continue to provide support services so vital for the six families in need every day in Northern Ireland.

Community fundraiser Sarah Wilson said, “We are so very appreciative of Doreen’s efforts to support Samantha and TinyLife. It has been lovely getting to know Doreen and supporting her

as she raised money for TinyLife so that we can continue to provide the emotional and practical support that families like Sharon and Tony deserve. She has been a true community champion!"