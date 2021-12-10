Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council is encouraging everyone to buy a real, approved Christmas tree which is grown sustainably. Though perhaps keeping your artificial one for nine years or more may be just as environmentally friendly.

“Save on paper waste by sending an e-card online. An estimated 1 billion Christmas cards – the equivalent of 33 million trees - end up in the recycling bin each Christmas,” said a Council spokesperson.

“If you need to gift-wrap, avoid glitter and plastic wrap. Why not make your own wrapping paper out of newspaper, brown paper or even a scarf! In the UK 227,000 miles of wrapping paper is used at Christmas.

“Buy local for your Christmas dinner and gifts. This not only supports your local shops and economy but it also cuts down on transport emissions. Buy gifts which your family and friends would love such as membership of magazines, tickets to cinema or theatre or vouchers to their favourite restaurant.

“Plan your menu ahead and use up those leftovers! Need recipe ideas? Log onto www.lovefoodhatewaste.com to save money and the environment.

“Switch to LED lights. LED’s consume 80% less energy than twinkling incandescent lights. If you have any outdoor Christmas lights or decorations switch to solar powered and set them on a timer so you don’t waste any precious power.

“Buy rechargeable batteries, they will last for years to come! A staggering 189 million batteries are used over the Christmas period!

“Avoid single use plastic - Buy products which are made from compostable or recyclable materials. Shop around for plastic-free, wooden toys and avoid any games that contain plastic parts.

“Re-gift unwanted presents! One in five of us received an unwanted present the last festive season. If you unwrapped something which wasn’t your taste have a think if there’s anyone else you can re-gift it to this year. A lot of charities also have donation schemes over Christmas.