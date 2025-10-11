'To be the first Northern Ireland restaurant to achieve this national recognition is a proud moment': Nu Delhi Restaurant & Lounge makes history at Asian Restaurant & Takeaway Awards in London

By Valerie Martin
Published 11th Oct 2025, 06:30 BST
A popular Belfast restaurant has made history after being named the very best in the UK at this year’s Asian Restaurant & Takeaway Awards.

Nu Delhi Restaurant & Lounge is the first restaurant from Northern Ireland to claim the prestigious national ‘Champion of Champions’ title at the 2025 awards – known as the Oscars of the Curry Industry – held at the London Hilton, Park Lane

The Great Victoria Street restaurant also retained its title as Regional Restaurant of the Year for an incredible fourth consecutive year.

Nu Delhi owner Nazim Din, said: “We are truly honoured and overjoyed. To be the first Northern Ireland restaurant to achieve this national recognition is a proud moment for our entire team.

Nu Delhi Restaurant & Lounge has made history at the Asian Restaurant & Takeaway Awards 2025, held at the London Hilton, Park Lane.placeholder image
"Winning Regional Restaurant of the Year for the fourth year in a row shows our unwavering commitment to excellence in every dish and every experience we deliver.”

Head chef Mahabir Singh added: “We strive to bring authentic flavours with a creative touch – our guests inspire us to keep raising the bar.”

Manager Mostafa commented: “This victory belongs to our customers as much as our team. Their loyalty and love drive us to be the best every single day.”

Nu Delhi Restaurant & Lounge celebrating success at the Asian Restaurant & Takeaway Awards 2025.placeholder image
The Asian Restaurant & Takeaway Awards (ARTA) is a nationwide celebration of British-Asian cuisine and those involved in its creation.

The awards ask members of the public to vote for their favourite restaurants and takeaway from across the UK. ARTA then challenge the regional winners to a series of live ‘cook offs’, before crowning one overall ‘Champion of Champions’.

