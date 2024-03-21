Emma-Louise Graham, the founder of Dance to Enhance, said: “Causeway Down Syndrome Support Group have been dedicated to supporting people with Down Syndrome and their families and carers since 2001. They provide support at every stage of life to families based in the Ballymena, Coleraine, Ballymoney area and surrounds.

"They know that every person with Down Syndrome is a unique individual, full of potential and their focus is always “how can we improve the lives of our children?”

"Through fundraising, they provide weekly activities including communication groups, music therapy, multi-skills, All Stars music group and Allsorts youth club. They also run Halloween, Christmas parties and more. The group influence education and health policy and help change attitudes. And of course, they offer each other plenty of moral support, sharing and caring for all!

"The video campaign was a chance to introduce the members of the group to a wider audience. There may only be one chromosome difference but these children and young people are living their story with strength, colour and the biggest of smiles regardless of any difference.”

Emma-Louise, who recently organised a hugely successful Smoke and Mirrors Ball to help families living with cancer, choreographed a special routine for the video.

Anybody who wishes to get in contact with the organisation can do so via their website https://www.causewaydownssyndrome.co.uk/ To watch the video in full, check out the Dance to Enhance Facebook page.

