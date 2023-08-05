Tobermore parade of more than 50 bands is expected to attract thousands

Tobermore Loyal Flute Band’s parade is expected to see more than 50 visiting outfits coming from far and wide with Sons of William Flute Band, Cookstown having the honour of leading the way,

The parade sets off at 8.15pm at Desertmartin Road and will proceed along Main Street and Wood Road before returning along the same route.

Which bands are taking part?

A big band parade is being held in Tobermore on Saturday, August 8. Picture: Tony Hendron

According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are expected to join this evening’s parade:

Tobermore Loyal Flute Band

Blackhill Flute Band

Maghera Sons of William

Ballynacross Accordian Band

Knockloughrim Accordion Band

Dunamoney Flute Band

Ballymoughan Purple Guards

Moneydig Flute Band

Boveedy Flute Band

Movenis Flute Band

Star and Crown Flute Band

Castledawson Amateur Flute Band

Desertmartin Accordion Band

Cranny Pipe Band

Gortagilly Flute Band

Kingsmills Flute Band

Sons of William Flute Band

Derryloran Flute Band

Montober Flute Band

Grenadiers Flute Band

Curran Flute Band

Regimental Flute Band

Ballyouin Flute Band

Star of the Roe Flute Band

Pride of the Orange Flute Band

Blackhill Accordiaon Band

Pride Of Orange And Blue Flute Band

Blackhill Accordion Band

Pride of Orange and Blue Newbuildings

Queen Elizabeth Pipe Band

Moneymore Lily Flute Band

Tamlaght Tigers Flute Band

Pride of the Village Flute Band

Aughrim Accordion Band

Bruces True Blues Accordion Band

East Belfast Protestant Boys

Pride of the Bann Flute Band

Freeman Memorial Flute Band

Sons of Ulster Flute Band

Staffordstown Accordion Band

Dromaueagles Flute Band

Castlederg Young Loyalists

Ballymacconnelly Flute Band

Dervock Young Defenders

Edenmore Flute Band

Armagh True Blues

Ballyrashane Flute Band

Ballynenagh Flute Band

Ahoghill Flute Band

Sons of William Flute Band

Pride of the Maine Flute Band

Ballykeel Flute Band

Megargy Flute Band

North Ballymena Flute Band

WPB Flute and Glendermott Valley Flute Band

Burntollet Flute Band

Newtonstewart Flute Band

Enniskillen Fusiliers Flute Band

A spokesperson for the hosts, Tobermore Loyal Flute Band, said: “Tobermore is the place to be tonight for our first parade in over 10 years. Looking forward to seeing a good crowd on the Main Street to watch the parade.