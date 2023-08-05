Tobermore parade of more than 50 bands is expected to attract thousands

Tobermore Loyal Flute Band’s parade is expected to see more than 50 visiting outfits coming from far and wide with Sons of William Flute Band, Cookstown having the honour of leading the way,
The parade sets off at 8.15pm at Desertmartin Road and will proceed along Main Street and Wood Road before returning along the same route.
Which bands are taking part?
According to the Parades Commission, the following bands are expected to join this evening’s parade:
- Tobermore Loyal Flute Band
- Blackhill Flute Band
- Maghera Sons of William
- Ballynacross Accordian Band
- Knockloughrim Accordion Band
- Dunamoney Flute Band
- Ballymoughan Purple Guards
- Moneydig Flute Band
- Boveedy Flute Band
- Movenis Flute Band
- Star and Crown Flute Band
- Castledawson Amateur Flute Band
- Desertmartin Accordion Band
- Cranny Pipe Band
- Gortagilly Flute Band
- Kingsmills Flute Band
- Sons of William Flute Band
- Derryloran Flute Band
- Montober Flute Band
- Grenadiers Flute Band
- Curran Flute Band
- Regimental Flute Band
- Ballyouin Flute Band
- Star of the Roe Flute Band
- Pride of the Orange Flute Band
- Blackhill Accordiaon Band
- Pride Of Orange And Blue Flute Band
- Blackhill Accordion Band
- Pride of Orange and Blue Newbuildings
- Queen Elizabeth Pipe Band
- Moneymore Lily Flute Band
- Tamlaght Tigers Flute Band
- Pride of the Village Flute Band
- Aughrim Accordion Band
- Bruces True Blues Accordion Band
- East Belfast Protestant Boys
- Pride of the Bann Flute Band
- Freeman Memorial Flute Band
- Sons of Ulster Flute Band
- Staffordstown Accordion Band
- Dromaueagles Flute Band
- Castlederg Young Loyalists
- Ballymacconnelly Flute Band
- Dervock Young Defenders
- Edenmore Flute Band
- Armagh True Blues
- Ballyrashane Flute Band
- Ballynenagh Flute Band
- Ahoghill Flute Band
- Sons of William Flute Band
- Pride of the Maine Flute Band
- Ballykeel Flute Band
- Megargy Flute Band
- North Ballymena Flute Band
- WPB Flute and Glendermott Valley Flute Band
- Burntollet Flute Band
- Newtonstewart Flute Band
- Enniskillen Fusiliers Flute Band
A spokesperson for the hosts, Tobermore Loyal Flute Band, said: “Tobermore is the place to be tonight for our first parade in over 10 years. Looking forward to seeing a good crowd on the Main Street to watch the parade.
"Bands to assemble at Desertmartin Road / Mill Park and the parade will be led by Sons of William Flute Band, Cookstown. We are also excited to have Cookstown Fife & Drum Club playing a few tunes at 7.30pm outside old JB's.”