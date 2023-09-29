Tobermore street collection raises cash for Air Ambulance (NI)
A street collection in Tobermore on July 11 last, has raised a total of £1,440.03 in aid of Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.
The organisers would like to thank everyone who supported this "very worthwhile charity."
A spokesperson said: "It was great to see the support of the community in the village and those from other areas.
“The Air Ambulance Northern Ireland service brings urgent medical assistance to anywhere in the province operating seven days a week for 12 hours per day.”