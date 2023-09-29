Register
BREAKING
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl

Tobermore street collection raises cash for Air Ambulance (NI)

A street collection in Tobermore on July 11 last, has raised a total of £1,440.03 in aid of Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.
By The Newsroom
Published 29th Sep 2023, 11:17 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 11:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The organisers would like to thank everyone who supported this "very worthwhile charity."

Read More
https://www.northernirelandworld.com/heritage-and-retro/heritage/ballymaconnelly...

A spokesperson said: "It was great to see the support of the community in the village and those from other areas.

“The Air Ambulance Northern Ireland service brings urgent medical assistance to anywhere in the province operating seven days a week for 12 hours per day.”

Related topics:TobermoreAir ambulance