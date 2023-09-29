A street collection in Tobermore on July 11 last, has raised a total of £1,440.03 in aid of Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

The organisers would like to thank everyone who supported this "very worthwhile charity."

A spokesperson said: "It was great to see the support of the community in the village and those from other areas.

