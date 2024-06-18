Tobermore woman Hilary Ritchardson ‘pleasantly surprised’ at receiving BEM for Girlguiding
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hilary Richardson, from Tobermore, said she was “pleasantly shocked” when she learned she had received the award.
The retired teacher – she taught at Parkhall Integrated College, Antrim – received the BEM for serves to Girlguiding and the community.
Miss Richardson originally started as an assistant Leader of 1st Maghera Guide unit in 1970, becoming leader in 1986 until her move to lead the 1st Moyola Unit in 1999.
She was part of the Ulster Training Team from 1984 until 2015, delivering key training programmes and passing on her expertise and knowledge to enable leaders to confidently offer top quality Guiding to the girls in a happy and safe environment.
Miss Richardson has twice held the role of Country/Regional Training Adviser which required her to represent the views of Girlguiding Ulster within the wider Girlguiding UK framework.
She was also awarded the Laurel Award by Girlguiding Ulster given to members of Girlguiding who have made an outstanding contribution to the movement.
The Tobermore woman has held many posts within her church and has served on the Diocesan Synod and the Church of Ireland Synod.
She was a founder member of the Kilcronaghan Community Centre, a cross community project, and still serves on its committees.
Another Mid Ulster recipient is Maxwell Sheldrake Watson, who became a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to Palliative Care Medicine.
Based in Dungannon, he is a consultant in palliative medicine, performs incredible work in the field of palliative and end of life care throughout his outstanding career in medicine.
He is an accomplished author and co-author of several national and international publications, such as the ‘Oxford Handbook of Palliative Care’.
James Noel Irwin, President of Dungannon and Moy Branch, Royal British Legion also received an MBE for voluntary services to Veterans in Northern Ireland.
And Aidan Early, from Dungannon, Chair and Co-Founder of Community First Responders Group Armagh and Tyrone, received a BEM for voluntary service to the community in Northern Ireland.