Tobermore workplace tragedy: funeral details announced for Colin Thomas

Funeral details have been announced for the man who died in a workplace tragedy at Tobermore Concrete early on Wednesday morning.

The PSNI and the Health and Safety Executive are investigating the circumstances of the death of Colin Desmond Thomas, from Tobermore, who was named locally. It is not believed to be suspicious at this time.

A death notice posted by D Watters Funeral Services said Mr Thomas died “suddenly as a result of a tragic accident”.

Scores of messages of condolence have been posted online following the tragedy, many referring to Mr Thomas as “a true gentleman”.

Colin Desmond Thomas.

He is described in the family notice as “devoted husband of Karen,loving son of the late Desmond and Sandra, much-loved brother of Michael and his wife Heather and Sarah and her husband Ronnie, much adored uncle of Poppy, Anna, Alex and Rhys, beloved son-in-law of Evelyn and the late Jim and a dear brother-in-law of Gary and his wife Donna.”

The family home is strictly private with all welcome at D Watters Funeral Home in Tobermore on Friday evening (April 28) from 6pm - 8pm.

A Service of Thanksgiving for Mr Thomas’ life will take place in Churchtown Presbyterian Church on Saturday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.