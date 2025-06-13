Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council members have expressed concern about the condition of toilet facilities at Magilligan Point.

A council motion, put forward by Sinn Féin Councillor Brenda Chivers at this month’s Environmental Services Committee meeting, stated: “This council recognises the importance of adequate toilet and amenity facilities at Magilligan Point for both the recreational users of the beach and the many tourists and travellers availing of the ferry service.

“The council notes with concern that these facilities have been closed for some time, to the detriment of the visitor experience and local amenity value of this popular coastal location.

“Accordingly, this council calls on officers to bring a paper to the Environmental Services Committee outlining options for the re-establishment of toilet and amenity facilities at Magilligan Point.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council members have expressed concern around the condition of toilet facilities at Magilligan Point. CREDIT GOOGLE MAPS

“This paper should explore a range of potential models, including both seasonal and year-round provision, and should assess operational, financial and logistical considerations relevant to each.

“The paper should be brought forward in a timely manner to enable council to consider and make decisions such that, should council agree to proceed, facilities can be re-opened ahead of the 2026 tourist season.”

Director of Environmental Services, Aidan McPeake, said since the motion was proposed, officers had reviewed and upgraded the condition of the facilities at the ferry terminal.

Officers have also agreed for the ferry company who operate the terminal, Lough Foyle Ferry, to be responsible for its opening, closing, and cleaning until the end of the summer, when officers will review the facilities again.